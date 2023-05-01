Skip to Content
Gas Prices in Colorado Springs have fallen 7.9 cents per gallon from last week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Gas prices in Colorado Springs are averaging $3.43/g, falling 7.9 cents per gallon this past week, according to a recent GasBuddy survey. 

Prices are unchanged since last month’s prices but stand 54.3 cents lower from a year ago. 

GasBuddy reports the cheapest and most expensive station in Colorado Springs had a difference of 76 cents per gallon. 

The cheapest being priced at $3.03/g while the most expensive was priced at $3.79/g. 

National averages for gas are averaging $3.58/g today and are up 8.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and down 59.6 cents per gallon from a year ago. 

Historical gasoline prices in Colorado Springs and the national average going back ten years:

  • May 1, 2022: $3.96/g (U.S. Average: $4.17/g)
  • May 1, 2021: $2.97/g (U.S. Average: $2.89/g)
  • May 1, 2020: $1.64/g (U.S. Average: $1.77/g)
  • May 1, 2019: $2.76/g (U.S. Average: $2.89/g)
  • May 1, 2018: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.81/g)
  • May 1, 2017: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)
  • May 1, 2016: $2.07/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)
  • May 1, 2015: $2.42/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)
  • May 1, 2014: $3.45/g (U.S. Average: $3.69/g)
  • May 1, 2013: $3.48/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)
