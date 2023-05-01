Gas Prices in Colorado Springs have fallen 7.9 cents per gallon from last week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Gas prices in Colorado Springs are averaging $3.43/g, falling 7.9 cents per gallon this past week, according to a recent GasBuddy survey.

Prices are unchanged since last month’s prices but stand 54.3 cents lower from a year ago.

GasBuddy reports the cheapest and most expensive station in Colorado Springs had a difference of 76 cents per gallon.

The cheapest being priced at $3.03/g while the most expensive was priced at $3.79/g.

National averages for gas are averaging $3.58/g today and are up 8.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and down 59.6 cents per gallon from a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Colorado Springs and the national average going back ten years: