Colorado’s governor, state lawmakers to reveal plan for property tax relief Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Monday, the same day that county assessors began posting increased home value reassessments for many homeowners and other property owners, a plan is being revealed to provide tax relief at the state capitol in Denver.

In a media briefing scheduled to start at noon, Gov. Jared Polis will join two senators and two representatives in announcing "a transformative plan to reduce property tax rates and implement long-term protections to prevent future property tax increases."

Because of the state's red-hot housing market in 2012 and 2022 -- particularly along the Front Range -- median property values are expected to rise between 30% and 50%.

That increase, as KRDO reported last Thursday, will result in higher property tax bills that may be more difficult or possible for property owners to pay -- especially for seniors, disabled veterans and others on fixed incomes.

County assessors' offices began posting the reassessed values on their websites Monday, and began mailing notices of estimated taxes; actual tax bills, which could change based on several variables, will be mailed out in January.

Today also starts a monthlong period during which property owners can appeal their new property values, if those owners believe they are too high; a second appeal period starts after final tax bills are mailed in January.