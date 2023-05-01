Colorado Springs Police investigate ‘suspicious package’ at Colorado Parks and Wildlife office

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Parks and Wildlife office in Colorado Springs, off I-25 and Garden of the Gods Rds., got the all clear from police after a "package" was found in front of the office.

A CPW spokesperson said the office wasn't evacuated due to the package. The office was given the "all clear" by officers at the scene with the Colorado Springs Police Department around 2:40 p.m.

CSPD confirmed to KRDO that officers were investigating a "suspicious package."