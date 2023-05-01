Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles issues statewide power outage urging drivers to reschedule upcoming appointments

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is experiencing a statewide outage and is asking Coloradans who have any appointments to reschedule.

The DMV says online services are not affected by this service outage.

The technical issue is impacting all state driver license offices and affected services include issuance and renewal of driver’s licenses and I.D. card and instruction permits.

The services that are available include knowledge tests for instruction permits, endorsements and commercial driver’s license permits, motor vehicle records, and requests for a hearing.

People we spoke with had different reactions. Some saying they are upset because they took time off work for the appointment only to find out it was canceled. Others say it was no big deal and they got it rescheduled for another time this week.

"We had an appointment this morning, and they told us 20-30 minutes in that the system was down statewide," impacted Coloradan Eric Couture said. "We can't control it, neither can they. I don't like it but it is what it is."

The DMV says it will provide updates on the outage but currently there is no timeline for when in-office services will be restored.

Coloradans needing DMV services can go online by clicking the link here.

Additionally, Coloradans can go to the DMV app at myColorado or use express kiosks that are within their area to renew vehicle registrations.