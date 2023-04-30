Colorado Springs soldier one of three killed in U.S Army helicopter crash

HEALY, Alaska. (KRDO)-- A soldier from Colorado Springs has been identified as one of three people killed when two U.S. Army helicopters collided Thursday.

Kyle D. McKenna, 28, from Colorado Springs, was on board one of the helicopters. Mckenna was stationed with the 1st Attack Battalion, 25th Aviation at Fort Wainwright in Alaska. The unit was returning from training at the time of the crash.

Since the crash Thursday, the U.S. Army has grounded aviation units for training. It comes after 12 soldiers died just in the last month, including the crash in Alaska and a crash in Kentucky, where nine people died.

The suspension of air operations is effective immediately, until further training is done, according to the Army. The move grounds all Army aviators, except for critical missions, until the required training is finished.

That training for active duty units is scheduled between May 1 through May 5.