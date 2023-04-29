Missing El Paso County deputy located, in contact with police

PARKER, Colo. (KRDO)-- Kevin Sypher, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputy missing since Thursday morning, has been located.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet Saturday night that Sypher had been located and was in contact with the Parker Police Department.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the deputy was last seen leaving his home in north Parker near Sandreed Circle around 9 a.m. on Thursday.

On a neighbor's security cameras, Sypher was seen walking toward the nearby Cherry Creek Trail, a very lengthy bike path that runs through Parker, wearing a gray hoodie while carrying two white trash bags.

Details surrounding Sypher's whereabouts, or condition, were not immediately released.