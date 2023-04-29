Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Updated
today at 8:25 PM
Published 8:21 PM

Missing El Paso County deputy located, in contact with police

KRDO

PARKER, Colo. (KRDO)-- Kevin Sypher, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputy missing since Thursday morning, has been located.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet Saturday night that Sypher had been located and was in contact with the Parker Police Department.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the deputy was last seen leaving his home in north Parker near Sandreed Circle around 9 a.m. on Thursday. 

On a neighbor's security cameras, Sypher was seen walking toward the nearby Cherry Creek Trail, a very lengthy bike path that runs through Parker, wearing a gray hoodie while carrying two white trash bags.

Details surrounding Sypher's whereabouts, or condition, were not immediately released.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Spencer Soicher

Spencer is the weekend evening anchor, and a reporter for KRDO. Learn more about him here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content