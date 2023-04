It'll be livestreamed below and you can also hear it on KRDO News Radio at 105.5 FM, 92.5 FM, or 1240 AM.

The debate happens Monday, May 1, from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- KRDO NewsChannel 13 is hosting a debate between Colorado Springs mayoral candidates Yemi Mobolade and Wayne Williams.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.