HSPPR raises more than $600,000 for homeless animals at annual Fur Ball

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) hosted its 26th annual Fur Ball Gala this past weekend and the organization said it was the most successful gala yet.

According to the HSPPR, this year's event raised 634,000 to help homeless animals in the Pikes Peak Region.

The funds raised at the event help support programs and services for animals entering the shelter needing new homes as well as subsidizing costs for publicly owned pets to receive low-cost spay/neuter surgeries, wellness exams, and vaccinations, the organization said.

“We’re so grateful to our community for their support at Fur Ball this year,” says Duane Adams, President & CEO of HSPPR. “We have incredible supporters who care so deeply for the pets of our community, and they showed up in an amazing way.”

For more information on the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, visit www.hsppr.org.