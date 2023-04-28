Gun found on wanted student during arrest at District 11 school

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A gun was found on a student at a District 11 school on Friday.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), the student resource officer (SRO) at the Roy J Wasson Campus was notified Friday afternoon that a student with multiple arrest warrants was believed to be at the campus.

After confirming the warrants, the SRO and school security team located the student and detained him. CSPD said that when the student was searched, the SRO found a loaded handgun concealed on his person. The student was then taken into custody without incident.

No threats were made towards students, staff, or the school.

The district released the following statement when asked about the incident:

“Colorado Springs School District 11 has a strong working relationship with the Colorado Springs Police Department and local law enforcement. The situation at the Roy J. Wasson Academic Campus is an example of why this relationship is so important. The safety processes we have in place worked, an individual was apprehended, and students and staff remained safe. We are thankful our teams work together to enforce the safety measures we’ve established and continue to practice.”