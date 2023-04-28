Driver found slumped over tries fleeing Colorado Springs Police, spins wheels until car catches fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department arrested a man after he tried getting away, leading to his car catching on fire.

Thursday at 11:12 p.m., officers with the Stetson Hills Division were dispatched to a DUI driver in the area of Parkmoor Village Dr. and N. Academy Blvd.

At the scene, officers found a man behind the wheel and a female passenger, whose age hasn't been released, slumped over. According to CSPD, officers observed drug "paraphernalia" and narcotics in the vehicle.

Due to the high traffic volume of N. Academy Blvd. officers chose to block the vehicle in using marked police vehicles.

When the driver woke up, CSPD said he tried fleeing the scene by pushing through the block. However, he wasn't able to break free. His tires continued spinning until the vehicle eventually caught on fire and mechanically failed.

That's when the suspect got out of the vehicle and tried running but was ultimately taken into custody. CSPD identified him as Dionicio Martinez.