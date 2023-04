DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Denver Broncos are gearing up for the team's draft picks Friday night.

The Broncos will finally have a chance to get involved after being without a draft pick in the first and second rounds.

The team has two picks in the third round Friday night and they're back-to-back, picks 67 and 68.

The NFL Draft begins at 5 p.m. on KRDO 13