COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a structure fire in the old Saint Francis Hospital just after 6 p.m. Friday evening.

This is located at 825 E. Pikes Peak Ave. in Colorado Springs.

CSFD said crews were able to quickly get the fire under control and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.