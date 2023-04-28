Colorado Springs stabbing sends one adult and one juvenile to the hospital with serious injuries

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person was arrested after a reported stabbing near the Valley Hi Golf Course.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, a juvenile male went to the house of another juvenile in the 800 block of Sequoia Dr. around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police state a "disturbance ensued" and a "juvenile male" and a man were stabbed. The age of the juvenile has not been released.

CSPD told KRDO the victims did survive but sustained serious serious bodily injuries and were taken to the hospital.

According to CSPD, an arrest has been made. However, investigators did not say whether that person was an adult or a juvenile.