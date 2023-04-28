Skip to Content
At-risk Colorado Springs teen reported missing

Jaelee Rodriguez
CSPD
Jaelee Rodriguez

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the public's help in locating a missing, at-risk teen.

CSPD said they were notified today that 13-year-old Jaelee Rodriguez left her home on April 23 and has not been seen since. Her home is in the 8000 block of South Royer Street.

According to CSPD, Rodriguez is described as a Hispanic female, 4'8" tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie, white crop top, blue jeans, and white Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information on Rodriguez's whereabouts is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

