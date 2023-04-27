Traffic at the Colorado Springs Airport continues to rise

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KROD) -- Officials with the Colorado Springs Airport report an increase in passengers moving through the airport since the beginning of 2023.

According to data, from January to March, COS passengers were up to 2.5% compared to 2022. That's a 34% increase compared to the industry's 2019 pre-pandemic benchmark.

In March, the airport saw almost 164,000 passengers travel through the terminal. According to COS officials, March 2023 enplanements were down 5.3% compared to March 2022 due to the exit of Frontier Airlines at COS in November 2022.

Airport officials said passenger seats are expected to rise even more as we head into summer and fall with several new nonstop markets becoming available.

