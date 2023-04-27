Pueblo Police issue warning about purse snatchers

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is issuing a public safety alert following an increase in reports of purse thefts.

The PPD says purse snatchers are targeting people in retail store parking lots and at gas stations.

According to the PPD, thieves are targeting unsuspecting citizens while they move groceries from shopping carts into their cars, or while they fill their cars with gas. The thieves are reportedly looking for lone women with a purse or wallet visible in a shopping cart or child seat.

When the victim steps out of reach from their purse or wallet, the thieves will drive close to the cart or open door, and a passenger will reach out and grab the purse or wallet before they drive away, according to the PPD.

The PPD says they are actively investigating these incidents and taking extra measures to help protect the public. If you are a victim of this type of crime, the PPD urges you to report it immediately, but not take measures into your own hands.