Power outage affecting nearly 4,000 homes in southwest Colorado Springs

The outage map as of 8:50 p.m. on Thursday, 4/27.
COLORADO SPRING, Colo. (KRDO) -- A power outage is affecting nearly 4,000 Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) customers on the southwest side of town Thursday night.

According to CSU, 3,922 customers are without power in the area around Lake Avenue and South Nevada Avenue.

CSU estimates that the power will be restored by 12:15 a.m. tonight, but they often have power restored sooner than their estimates.

To see the exact area of the outage and find the latest on restoration, visit: CSU Outage Map

