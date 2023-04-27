Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers double awards for tips that lead to arrests

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The reward amounts for people who provide information that lead to criminal arrests just increased.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers have doubled the reward amounts offered.

Effective immediately, any tips provided anonymously through the Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers phone number or website are eligible for the increased reward amount if the information leads to an arrest.

“Now more than ever, we need information about criminal activity or wanted persons to reduce crime in our region. By calling our 719-634-STOP (7867) number, citizens can anonymously provide valuable information to law enforcement agencies. Callers will never be asked to provide their names or any other identifying information. We want concerned citizens to help reduce crime, which is why we are increasing reward values,” said Don Addy, Chairman of the non-profit organization, in a press release.

El Paso County Sheriff Roybal and Colorado Springs Police Department Chief Vasquez both expressed their thanks in a press release to the organization for its efforts to stop crime in the area.

To submit a tip to the Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers, call 719-634-7867 or click here.