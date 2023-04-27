North Slope Recreation Area along Pikes Peak Highway opens May 1

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The North Slope Recreation area along Pikes Peak Highway opens for the season on Monday, May 1.

The North Slope Recreation Area includes the North and South Catamount Reservoirs, as well as the Crystal Creek Reservoir, which was drained and closed for a maintenance project over the past three years.

Summit reservations will not be required for those planning to visit the North Slope Recreation Area unless they are also planning to drive to the summit of Pikes Peak. Summit reservations are required from the Friday of Memorial weekend through September 30. One-day passes to the North Slope Recreation Area are $5 per guest. Children under 16 are free.

Hours of operation are daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting until May 26th, when summer hours begin. Summer hours run from the Friday before Memorial Day through Labor Day and are from 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

A Colorado Fishing license is required for those 16 and older planning to fish in the reservoirs.

For more information, visit Colorado Springs|North Slope Recreation Area.