Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Updated
today at 12:18 PM
Published 12:08 PM

Fort Carson conducting noise-generating training through June

KRDO

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, is conducting a Bradley Fighting Vehicle gunnery in and around Fort Carson. The training began Wednesday, April 26, and will last through June 9.

Nearby residents should expect more noise and dust than normal. This activity could extend into the evenings and throughout the night.

A Fort Carson spokesperson said they strive to balance training requirements and respecting neighboring communities.

Noise complaints during the training should be directed to the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at (719)-526-9849.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

KRDO-Newsroom

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content