Fort Carson conducting noise-generating training through June

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, is conducting a Bradley Fighting Vehicle gunnery in and around Fort Carson. The training began Wednesday, April 26, and will last through June 9.

Nearby residents should expect more noise and dust than normal. This activity could extend into the evenings and throughout the night.

A Fort Carson spokesperson said they strive to balance training requirements and respecting neighboring communities.

Noise complaints during the training should be directed to the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at (719)-526-9849.