Colorado Springs apartment, vehicle hit in overnight shooting; 3 suspects still on the loose

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for additional suspects in an overnight shooting near the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the communications center received numerous reports of shots fired in the 3100 block of E. Dale St. at 12:25 a.m. Thursday.

At the scene, police learned there were at least two victims who were shot at by numerous suspects. CSPD said no injuries were reported.

According to CSPD, the suspect vehicle was described as a black Jeep Cherokee with front-end damage. The suspects shot at the victims, left, then came back and fired additional shots. The Jeep was also reportedly ramming into a vehicle at the scene.

At least one nearby apartment and one vehicle in the parking lot where the shooting happened were hit by gunfire.

Nearly an hour later at 1:29 a.m., CSPD said officers with the Stetson Hills Division found the Jeep, which had no license plates. A pursuit began and a tactical vehicle intervention was performed in the 5800 block of Barnes Rd.

One suspect sustained a minor injury and was taken to a local hospital for treatment after being taken into custody.

CSPD told KRDO police are still searching for three additional suspects.