Chemical stockpile emergency preparedness exercise to be conducted May 3 in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The annual Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program (CSEPP) exercise will be conducted on Wednesday, May 3 in Pueblo.

According to a release issued by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), the CSEPP, and the Pueblo Chemical Depot, nearly 2,000 people from more than 30 local, state, and federal agencies will take part in the exercise.

As the destruction of the chemical weapons at the Pueblo Chemical Depot is nearing its end, this will be the final exercise of the CSEP program, which has been in Pueblo for more than 30 years.

According to the PCSO, this large drill will test participants’ response capabilities and ability to coordinate their responses to multiple incidents. The exercise scenario will involve a simulated chemical incident at the Pueblo Chemical Depot and a second non-related hazardous materials emergency within Pueblo County requiring the activation of various Emergency Operations Centers, the Pueblo Community Joint Information Center, and decontamination and treatment facilities.