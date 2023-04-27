Skip to Content
Bill to include student voices regarding Colorado K-12 educational standards signed into law

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Governor Jared Polis just signed a new law that will add student representation to state-level decision-making regarding education.

SB23-008, Youth Involvement Education Standards Review, was developed based on recommendations from the Colorado Youth Advisory Council (COYAC.)

According to supporters of the bill, students and young Coloradans will have more opportunities to voice their opinion. Specifically, they'll be included in discussions about K-12 educational standards.

The COYAC was established in 2008 and was designed to give Colorado's youth a voice in the lawmaking process.

