Internal investigation at Pueblo District 70 school into ‘accounting policies, procedures’

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- An internal investigation was launched in Pueblo County School District 70 regarding accounting policies and procedures.

According to a press release from a district spokesperson, an internal investigation began at Pleasant View Middle School "to determine if appropriate accounting policies and procedures were being followed."

The press release said D70 "took immediate action, placing all potentially involved parties on leave."

At this time, it's unclear who has been placed on leave. However, the press release states Cherie Toussaint as the interim principal until a full investigation has been completed. According to our news partners at The Pueblo Chieftain, Toussaint retired in 2021 as the district's athletic director.

D70's current Superintendent Ed Smith said in the press release, "We are confident this will not directly affect our students or teachers.”

The investigation began on April 19.

This is a developing story, KRDO is reaching out to the district for more details.

Below is the statement from the district: