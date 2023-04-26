How to report power outages or downed powerlines during Wednesday’s spring storm

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- This late-April storm, which began Tuesday afternoon and continued through Wednesday, has brought rain, snow, hail, and flooding. With that comes the possibility of downed powerlines and outages.

It's important to note to never go near or touch a downed powerline.

Assume all utility lines are energized.

Never touch any utility wire, and do not touch anyone who is in contact with an electric wire.

Keep your distance! Remember the 10-foot rule: When carrying and using ladders and other long tools, keep them at least 10 feet away from all overhead lines - including any lines from the power pole to your home.

Look up before raising a ladder or pole to verify that it will not be close to power lines when raised. Use a flashlight or lantern at night to help you see overhead power lines or other hazards.

Below is information from utility companies on outages, how to report them, and the company's information on the weather.

Colorado Springs Utilities:

Black Hills Energy:

San Isabel Electric: