Fort Carson conducts Black Start Exercise to simulate emergency response amidst a large-scale power outage

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) – Fort Carson is conducting a Black Start Exercise that will test the facility’s emergency response and backup generators to help simulate a large-scale power outage.

Officials at Fort Carson said the exercise will start on Wednesday, April 26, at 2 p.m., and it comes in light of the Spring storm headed to the state region.

The exercise, will observe how the installation runs it Emergency Operations Center during a crisis situation, like a loss of power that could last up to several days.

Colonel Sean Brown, Fort Carson’s Garrison Commander stated, “The expected winter-like weather Wednesday will work in our favor and support the realism of our exercise scenario.”

Fort Carson officials say installation services will continue during the exercise but accessing them may take longer than usual.

Service members, families, veterans, and personnel are asked to bring their patience as Fort Carson undergoes the exercise.

Fort Carson officials state the exercise will be challenging for those who work and live on post, but preparing in advance can reduce stress for anyone involved.

For tips to prepare for a major power-outage, as well as other important preparation information, visit the Fort Carson Facebook page by clicking the link here.