Colorado Springs Police Department investigating the death of a woman after she was stabbed in 2002

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is looking into a cold case from 2002 that left a 41-year-old woman dead after she was stabbed.

On April 26, 2002, at around 4:40 a.m., 41-year-old Jocelyn Sandberg was stabbed to death near E. Cache La Poudre Street and North Cascade Avenue.

A friend who was with Sandberg at the time told police the two were returning from a concert when an unidentified man stepped in front of their vehicle.

Sandberg was reported to have confronted the man and followed him down the street but she never returned to the vehicle.

Police say another witness saw a woman and another individual arguing around the same time and location of the incident.

CSPD is looking for any information regarding this investigation and is asking the community to call (719)-444-7000.