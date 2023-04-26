Skip to Content
A round of a paws for the return of the Colorado Springs Pet Expo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Pet Expo is returning to the Colorado Springs Event Center and will feature over 100 booths and a variety of activities for all animal lovers to participate in. 

The event is set to take place over the course of the weekend:

  • Saturday, April 29, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sunday, April 30, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Feature events throughout the weekend will include training demonstrations, pet adoptions from rescues, and discounted teeth cleaning with K-9 Smiles

Admission prices for adults will be $8 and anyone 16 and under are eligible for free admission. 

The first 100 guests for both dates will receive a free gift from Pet Pantry

The Colorado Springs Event Center is located at 3960 Palmer Park Blvd. on Academy. 

For more information about the event, including where to buy tickets, visit the link by clicking here

