Teller County prepares for spring storm possibly bringing a foot of snow

April 25, 2023
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Much of Southern Colorado is on a weather alert into Wednesday due to a spring storm that's set to bring with it both rain and snow. In Teller County, a food of snow might accumulate.

With this spring storm, the heaviest snow is expected to happen over the higher terrain, just north and west of Colorado Springs.

At 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Teller County was already experiencing snowfall.

Plow crews told KRDO they're prepared for the snow.

