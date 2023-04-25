Skip to Content
today at 11:46 AM
Southern Colorado agencies prepare for midweek storm bringing heavy snow, rain

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Area street and road crews normally have to prepare for storms that bring either rain or snow, but a storm arriving Tuesday evening is expected to bring significant amounts of both.

Officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation and the Pikes Peak Office of Emergency Management are meeting this afternoon to finalize their strategies for responding to the storm that's expected to deposit up to a foot of snow at higher elevations, and several inches of rain at lower elevations through Wednesday night.

KRDO will continue to report on storm preparations throughout the day Tuesday.

