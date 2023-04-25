Second public meeting for Greater Westside Community Plan happening April 26

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs invites the public to attend the second Greater Westside Community Plan (GWCP) community meeting.

According to the city, the public meeting provides an opportunity for City Staff to collaborate with community members in anticipation of a draft Community Plan, to be presented at a later date for view.

The project is part of the larger Neighborhood Planning Program that'll create Community Plans for each of the City's twelve planning areas.

The city said each plan contextualizes the six "Vision Themes" outlined in PlanCOS, the City's Comprehensive Plan for its planning area; vibrant neighborhoods, unique places, renowned culture, strong connections, thriving economy, and majestic landscapes.

Other topics in the Plan include transportation, housing, economic development, and public health.

The first Greater Westside Community Plan community meeting happened in October 2022.

The community meeting happens Wednesday, April 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Westside Community Center at 1628 West Bijou St.

