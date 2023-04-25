Pueblo City-County Library District expands gardening program to six locations

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo City-County Library District expanded its Seed Library, a program that allows people to check out seed packets and gardening tools.

The Seed Library is now available at six public library locations and is free with a valid PCCLD library card. The program offers varieties of flowering plants, garden vegetables, and more.

“These new programs bring access to resources and learning which expand what the public library already offers. Our team is very excited to begin hosting the tool-lending program and also to expand the Seed Library,” Sherri Baca library executive director said in a press release.

Up to five packets of seeds can be checked out at a time. While they have no due date, users are encouraged to harvest the seeds at the end of the growing season and return them to a Seed Library location.

“The Extension office is excited to be able to reach more residents of Pueblo County with this seed library expansion. These seeds will allow families to grow their own food and flowers, and provide them with the knowledge and support to take them through the growing season with our monthly class series at the Rawlings branch,” Sherie Shaffer, director of the CSU Extension-Pueblo County said in a press release.

People can see the different types of seeds in PCCLD online catalog here.

The Seed Library locations are:

Giodone Branch Library, 24655 U.S. Hwy. 50 E.

Greenhorn Valley Branch, 4801 Cibola Drive, Colorado City

Lamb Branch Library, 2525 S. Pueblo Blvd.

Patrick A. Lucero Branch Library, 1315 E. 7th St.

Pueblo West Branch Library, 298 S. Joe Martinez Blvd.

Rawlings Branch Library, 100 E. Abriendo Ave.

The Tool Library items include:

Shovels

Hoes

Pruners

Rakes

Hand trowels

Cultivators

A garden cart

These are available only at Rawlings Library. Up to five tools can be checked out at a time with a valid PCCLD library card. Borrowers must be 18 years or older and are required to sign a waiver.

Items have a seven-day checkout limit without renewals. The tools must be returned to Rawlings Library and need to be cleaned of soil and debris.

The Colorado Master Gardeners are also offering monthly classes on the last Saturday of the month at the Rawlings Library from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. The free workshops will cover a different topic each month.

The April 29 workshop is on starting seeds indoors and takes place in the Friends of the Library meeting room on the first floor.

The Seed Library project is a partnership between All Pueblo Grows, Colorado Master Gardeners of Pueblo County, CSU Extension-Pueblo County, and PCCLD.

PCCLD first began offering seed checkouts in 2015 at Rawlings Library.

Cool beans: Pueblo library district expands Seed Library, launches tool-lending program