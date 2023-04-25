Program let Pueblo Community College students watch two court cases

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Division of the Colorado Court of Appeals heard arguments in two court cases Tuesday at Pueblo Community College. This was thanks to a program that gives Colorado students insight into the Colorado Judicial System.

One of the appeals involved a man convicted of felony menacing, the other involved a lawsuit against a Denver TV station that was dismissed.

After the arguments, students were able to ask questions to the attorneys and learn about the judicial process from the appeals court judges.

There will be more hearings at Colorado Mesa University on May 4 and Conifer High School on May 16.