Peterson Space Force Base east gate closes for three months due to construction
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Due to a construction project, the Peterson Space Force Base east gate will be closed for several weeks.
According to base officials, the gate closed Monday, April 24, and will stay closed for about three months. The old east gate, south of the current east gate on Marksheffel Road and adjacent to the base exchange, will have limited operating hours.
The temporary gate hours are:
- Old East Gate
- Open 6–9 a.m. Monday to Friday for inbound traffic only. Commercial vehicles (with DBIDS cards) and smaller commercial vehicles will be allowed entry from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. No outbound traffic from the old east gate.
- North Gate
- Open 6 a.m.–6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 7:30 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for inbound and outbound traffic.
- West Gate
- This gate will remain open for 24 hours for inbound and outbound traffic. The west gate commercial vehicle search area is open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday and 6 a.m. to noon Saturday.