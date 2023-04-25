CSPD seeks public’s help in locating high-risk missing teen

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the public's help in locating a "high-risk" missing teen.

CSPD says 16-year-old Elizabeth "River" Cathlee Mae Bancozi was reported missing on 4/22/2023 by her family. She was last seen at 11 a.m. at her home in the 5600 block of Astoria Way in Colorado Springs.

According to CSPD, Elizabeth is high-risk and needs daily medication.

Elizabeth is described as being 5'4" tall, 115 pounds, with light brown, short hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a puffy black jacket, unknown-color pants, and gray snow boots.

Anyone with information on Elizabeth’s whereabouts is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.