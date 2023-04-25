Skip to Content
today at 1:25 PM
Published 1:35 PM

Colorado Springs Police searching for bank robbery suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police are searching for a suspect in a bank robbery.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, a robbery was reported to the CSPD Communications Center at 2:30 p.m. Monday at a bank at Circle Dr. and Galley Rd.

Once at the scene, investigators learned a male suspect presented a "demand" note to bank employers. He was then given an undisclosed amount of money.

CSPD said the suspect fled the area on foot before officers arrived.

