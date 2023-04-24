Small increase in gas prices in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Gas prices in Colorado Spirngs have slightly risen over the last week.

According to data provided by GasBuddy, the cost of fuel rose by 1.1 cents per gallon in the city, averaging $3.50 Monday, April 24. Despite the slight increase, prices in Colorado Springs are 5 cents per gallon lower than in March and stand at 45.5 cents per gallon lower than in 2022.

The national average price of gas fell 8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.64 Monday. The national average is up 22.8 cents per gallon from March and stands at 46.4 cents per gallon lower than in 2022, according to GasBuddy.

Below is a look at gas prices in Colorado Springs and the national average for the last ten years:

April 24, 2022: $3.96/g (U.S. Average: $4.11/g)

April 24, 2021: $2.95/g (U.S. Average: $2.88/g)

April 24, 2020: $1.67/g (U.S. Average: $1.74/g)

April 24, 2019: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.88/g)

April 24, 2018: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.78/g)

April 24, 2017: $2.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)

April 24, 2016: $2.05/g (U.S. Average: $2.14/g)

April 24, 2015: $2.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.51/g)

April 24, 2014: $3.46/g (U.S. Average: $3.69/g)

April 24, 2013: $3.47/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Denver- $3.47/g, down 2.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.49/g.

Fort Collins- $3.54/g, down 2.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.56/g.

Colorado- $3.51/g, down 1.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.53/g.

The national average price of diesel fell 3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.12 per gallon.

For more data from GasBuddy, click here.