Roadwork along Highway 50 in Pueblo County begins after winter hiatus

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation is resuming roadwork along Highway 50 in Pueblo County after a winter hiatus.

CDOT said the resurfacing and safety project on Highway 50 between Bonforte Blvd. and Avondale Blvd. will begin again on May 1. The project originally began in June 2022.

Work begins with rotomilling on eastbound and westbound US 50, east of Troy Avenue. After that paving operations begin.

Additional improvements include sign installation, new striping, and north slope paving - just east of the CO46/96 junction.

The project is scheduled to complete in June 2023.

