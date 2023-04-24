Pueblo residents can dispose of large household items for free in May Team Up to Clean Up event

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- In May, Pueblo residents will have the chance to dispose of large household items and yard debris for free.

During Pueblo's "Team Up to Clean Up" event, residents can dispose of large items at the Colorado State Fairgrounds.

“The City of Pueblo is happy to offer this no-cost event to the public to make clean up and dumping trash more convenient,” said Director of Public Works Andrew Hayes in a press release. “This event was very successful last year, and we know residents look forward to this opportunity.”

Each household is limited to one pickup-sized truckload only and residents are encouraged to bring the following:

Furniture

Mattresses

Carpet

Used tires

Yard waste

Other large items.

City officials said yard waste that's easily picked up in trash bags or boxes is preferred. A limited of five tires per household will be accepted and the tires must be removed from the rims.

Building materials including concrete, soil, rocks, or any other industrial or commercial waste will be turned away. Hazardous materials, appliances, televisions, computers, and other electronics can not be disposed of during this event.

Team Up to Clean Up happens Saturday, May 6 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Colorado State Fairgrounds. People will need to enter through Gate 3 on Mesa Ave. and Gate 9 on Beulah Ave.

Traffic will be routed through the Fairgrounds to the drop-off location and exit through Gate 5 on Prairie Ave.

Normal traffic in the area might be affected, there will be signs posted to help drivers navigate to the entrances on each side.

In addition to the event, people can receive a free energy efficiency weatherization kit and light bulbs from Black Hills Energy while supplies last.

The City of Pueblo also partnered with Waste Connections from May 8 until May 20 for the spring cleanup "Discount Days." That offers 50% discounts for the City of Pueblo residents to utilize the Waste Connections Southside Landfill to make dumping more affordable.

During the Discount Days, solid waste, yard trimmings, mattresses, and box springs will be accepted. All loads must be covered and secured to receive the discount.

Appliances, electronics, liquids, paint, tires, hazardous waste, construction demolition, or roofing materials are not permitted as part of this discount offer.

Waste Connection Southside Landfill is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The city is still searching for volunteers to help with the Team Up to Clean Up event. Volunteers can contact Director of Public Affairs for the City of Pueblo Haley Sue Robinson at hrobinson@pueblo.us or 719-553-2613 for more information.