Pueblo court system hosting Warrant Forgiveness Program on May 20

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Pueblo Municipal Court is participating in the Warrant Forgiveness Program.

On May 20, individuals with a warrant are invited to the Municipal Court building to clear their warrants and will not be arrested on their warrants.

According to city officials, defendants will have a chance to resolve their cases or set them over for a future court date. This opportunity is offered to all individuals with warrants, regardless of the offense.

“The purpose of the program is to allow people to get back on track and resolve their outstanding municipal cases,” said Municipal Judge Carla Sikes in a press release.

The Warrant Forgiveness event happens Saturday, May 20 at 200 South Main St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Judge, City Prosecutor, defense attorneys, and probation officers will be available to meet with the defendants.

This event is in conjunction with the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office, Colorado State Public Defender’s Office, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, 10th Judicial District Probation Department, Recovery Monitoring Service, and the Pueblo Police Department.

For more information, questions, or concerns contact municipalcourt@pueblo.us or Municipal Court at 719-562-3850.