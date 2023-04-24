Colorado Springs man thought victim was part of the ‘Illuminati’ before sledgehammer attack

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man is charged with attempted murder after attacking his friend with a sledgehammer and knife for thinking he was part of the Illuminati.

According to the police arrest affidavit obtained by 13 Investigates, the victim, Roderick Rich, was sitting in the living room of a house on Talley Circle with his friend of two years — 46-year-old Richard Conlon.

Rich told detectives Conlon was “acting strange” and making “paranoid statements,” including accusing him of being part of the Illuminati. That’s when Rich claims Conlon charged at him with a sledgehammer and kitchen knife.

According to the arrest affidavit, Rich sprayed Conlon with pepper spray and ran out of the house. A surveillance video given to 13 Investigates by a neighbor shows Rich walking away with a bloody wound on his left shoulder.

Rich was taken to the hospital, where the doctor said he suffered “serious bodily injury” to the shoulder, arm, and head.

In an interview with detectives, Conlon said he used meth the night before the attack. He said he attacked Rich because he felt threatened and thought Rich was a serial killer.

In the police arrest affidavit, Conlon goes on to tell detectives he thought Rich was trying to “cast spells on him and read his mind.” Conlon said he spoke to people telepathically and invisible people were in the room during the attack.

Conlon told police he was trying to kill Rich. The Colorado Springs Police Department arrested Conlon on attempted second-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon charge.

This is not the first time Conlon has been in trouble with the law. In 2022, Conlon was found guilty of an unrelated assault charge.

Conlon is in jail on a $25,000 bond for the sledgehammer attack. His first court appearance is scheduled for later this week.

