Colorado launches new cannabis business loan program

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, Colorado Governor Jared Polis and the Cannabis Business Office (CBO) within the Colorado Office of Economic Development & International Trade (OEDIT) announced the Cannabis Business Loan Program for social equity licensed cannabis businesses in Colorado.

According to the announcement, the CBO has partnered with mission-based lender NuProject to provide financing that is not otherwise available to cannabis businesses through traditional lenders.

“This landmark loan program will create and retain 239 good-paying jobs and promote equity in the cannabis industry by providing growing businesses access to funding. I am committed to saving small businesses money and ensuring our state remains a great place to start and run a business in every industry. Thank you to NuProject for partnering with Colorado on this exciting milestone and working to support innovation in Colorado’s cannabis industry,” said Gov. Polis.

According to the state, traditional funding sources designated for small businesses often preclude the cannabis industry, causing cannabis business owners to experience increased difficulty accessing capital as they grow their businesses. To help fill this funding gap, the Cannabis Business Loan Program will provide loans between $50,000 and $150,000 for renovations or expansions, the purchase of equipment, real estate, or use as working capital. Loans will have favorable and manageable terms based on borrower needs, the state said.

NuProject and the CBO will manage the Cannabis Business Loan Program as a revolving loan fund. As loans are repaid, the interest generated will be reinvested into the fund to support future borrowers. The initial $1 million investment is expected to lend $2.9 million over the next 10 years, creating and retaining important jobs in Colorado, the state said.

For more information, visit nuproject.org