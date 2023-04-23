Skip to Content
Makeshift memorial growing for the animals that died in fire at Reptile Park

ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)--On Tuesday, a portion of the Colorado Gator Farm in Mosca, just outside Alamosa, burned down.

Saturday, was the first day the park has been open since the fire broke out. Many members of the of the community came out to support.

A makeshift memorial has started for the animals that died in the fire. Edible flowers were left at the mini memorial in front of the poster.

 "A lot of the kids really need to come out and grieve and see the survivors," said Jay Young, Park Manager at Colorado Gators Reptile Park.

Dozens of visitors and people in the community signed the poster. Officials working at the park said they will hang in the new reptile barn.

Park staff said they expect the new reptile barn to be finished in the next 3-months.

The park plans to be open tomorrow 10 A.M.-4 P.M. and will remain closed until May 1st while staff and volunteers continue to clean-up the damage.

If you would like to support the alligator farm during this tough time, click here.

