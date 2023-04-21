Yoder mother pleads guilty to newborn’s death, sentenced to 55 years in prison

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Yoder woman was sentenced to 55 years for Murder 2 and Tampering with a Deceased Human Body in connection to the death of her newborn.

According to court documents, Amy Grace Carr gave birth in January 2021. Carr's parents found the body of the newborn less than a week later on their property.

Carr initially denied knowing anything about the newborn when police questioned her. Court documents state she eventually claimed the child was hers but was stillborn.

However, court documents stated in text messages between her and the newborn's father showed Carr confessed to strangling the newborn and burying her in the backyard. Carr wrote that she was surprised at how long it took to "strangle it [the newborn ] before it even stopped breathing."

In May 2022, Carr pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

According to court documents, Carr accepted a plea deal and pleaded guilty to the death of her child.