Maverik to acquire Kum & Go and Solar Transport

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KRDO) -- Maverik announced Friday that along with its parent company, FJ Management, it will be acquiring Kum & Go, a family-owned convenience store chain with over 400 locations across 13 western states.

As part of the transaction, Maverik will also acquire Solar Transport, a tank truck

carrier and logistic provider owned by the Krause Group.

Financial terms were not disclosed in the announcement.

Maverik has locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon,

South Dakota, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

For more information, visit maverik.com



