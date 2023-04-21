Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 2:50 PM

Maverik to acquire Kum & Go and Solar Transport

KRDO

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KRDO) -- Maverik announced Friday that along with its parent company, FJ Management, it will be acquiring Kum & Go, a family-owned convenience store chain with over 400 locations across 13 western states.

As part of the transaction, Maverik will also acquire Solar Transport, a tank truck
carrier and logistic provider owned by the Krause Group.

Financial terms were not disclosed in the announcement.

Maverik has locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon,
South Dakota, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

For more information, visit maverik.com


Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content