Fire near Alta Vista in El Paso County triggers brief voluntary pre-evacuation

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews are battling a fire burning in rural EL Paso County near Alta Vista.

The fire triggered a brief pre-evacuation warning for two miles of the area at 12:33 p.m. That was N Border Hanzich, E Border Ramah Hwy, S Border Judge Orr Rd - W Border Sengbiel Rd.

However, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced at 12:38 p.m. the pre-evacuation warning was lifted.

This is a developing story.