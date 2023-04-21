Skip to Content
today at 10:17 AM
Published 10:27 AM

Construction and improvement on Creek Walk Trail in Manitou Springs to begin

Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Construction on the Creek Walk Trail is set to begin in Manitou Springs.

According to city officials, the affected trail area will be closed and users will be detoured onto Manitou Ave. to allow the contractor enough room to efficiently and safely work.

The construction will be for the trail area that spans from the Manitou Springs Pool and Fitness Center to Mayfair.

This project is part of the Creek Walk Trail Master Plan and continues with building a ten-foot wide multi-use trail through Manitou Springs.

Construction begins Monday, April 24, and is expected to take 12 weeks to complete.

For more information on this project, click here.

