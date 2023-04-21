Colorado Springs Police investigating an assault on an officer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said it is investigating the assault of a police officer Friday afternoon.

According to CSPD, the incident happened at a service auto glass business in the 3600 block of Betty Dr., just east of Palmer Park.

CSPD told KRDO a parked car that was believed to be abandoned was in the process of being towed. The tow truck driver called the police after realizing someone was inside.

According to CSPD, the person got out of the car and was initially compliant. However, while speaking with an officer, the man reportedly grabbed the officer in a "bear hug" and the two fell to the floor and began wrestling.

While on the ground, CSPD said the officer's gun went off.

Nobody was hit, and investigators aren't sure if the suspect fired the gun or if it went off on accident due to them being on the ground. The man's hand was on the gun.

CSPD did tell KRDO the officer did not fire the weapon.

The suspect and the officer were taken to a hospital with injuries sustained during the fight.

CSPD said the suspect is a 26-year-old man. Charges are still being determined, but at a minium, he'll be charged with assault.

This is a developing story.