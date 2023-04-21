Club Q owners reveal design for memorial to victims of November 2022 shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- We're getting the first look Friday at the design concept for a permanent memorial outside the Club Q bar where five patrons were shot to death and 17 others were injured by gunfire last fall.

Club Q owners are working with HB&A, a local architectural firm, on the $300,000 project; the design awaits city approval.

The memorial will feature five engraved pillars, each 12 feet high, to represent the five victims killed; 17 boulders will be in remembrance of surviving victims who were shot.

A flagpole, 40 feet high, will be part of the memorial -- with a spotlight shining upward for day and night visibility.

Also included are bench seating, a security wall and thousands of mosaics to represent thousands of people emotionally affected by the tragedy.

According the the club's GoFundMe page, supporters have donated more than $61,000 to the project.

Club owners announced plans in February to make the memorial part of the club's overall renovation; work is expected to start soon and be completed in time for a fall reopening.

To see images of the memorial design and for donation information, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/official-club-q-fundraiser.

The defendant and accused shooter, Anderson Aldrich, 22, is in jail and awaiting trial on 317 counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, assault and bias-motivated crimes causing bodily injury at the popular LGBTQIA+ nightspot.

His next scheduled court appearance is May 30th.