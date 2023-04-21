Cañon City family holds vigil for 9-year-old niece killed in the Nashville mass shooting

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Southern Colorado family is holding a vigil for their 9-year-old niece who was killed in a shooting at a private elementary Christian school in Nashville, Tenn.

According to investigators, a former student of Nashville’s Covenant School is accused of carrying out a mass shooting in March that killed six people; three young students and three adults.

Their names are Evelyn Dieckhaus, William Kinney, and Hallie Scruggs - all nine - substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, 61, custodian Mike Hill, 61, and the head of the school Katherine Koonce, 60.

Hallie was the niece of the Arnold Family, owners of the Little Canyon Inn in Cañon City. They moved to Colorado to open the inn nearly two years ago.

After spending time in Nashville to grieve with their loved ones, the Arnold Family is holding a vigil in Colorado for Hallie and the other five victims.

The candlelight vigil and community gathering begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Macon Plaza, at the Corner of 5th Ave. and Macon Ave. in Cañon City.

